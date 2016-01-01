April Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Jones, MFT
Overview
April Jones, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arcata, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 665 F St, Arcata, CA 95521 Directions (707) 826-0879
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Jones?
About April Jones, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1629053038
Frequently Asked Questions
April Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed April Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.