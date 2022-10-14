See All Physicians Assistants in Eaton, OH
April Getchell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

April Getchell, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of April Getchell, PA-C

April Getchell, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Eaton, OH. 

April Getchell works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Eaton in Eaton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

April Getchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Eaton
    450 Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 249-6826
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with April Getchell?

    Oct 14, 2022
    Full body scan, looked over good. Froze some spots that was bugging me and 1 spot cut for biopsy. Waiting for results.
    Donald L Jones — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: April Getchell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with April Getchell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending April Getchell to family and friends

    April Getchell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with April Getchell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about April Getchell, PA-C.

    About April Getchell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1679683106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    April Getchell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Getchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    April Getchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    April Getchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    April Getchell works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Eaton in Eaton, OH. View the full address on April Getchell’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed April Getchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Getchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Getchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Getchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.