April Paxton-Johnson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of April Paxton-Johnson, APRN

April Paxton-Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

April Paxton-Johnson works at HOPE CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

April Paxton-Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Christian Health Center Corp.
    4040 N Martin L King Blvd Ste A, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 644-4673
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About April Paxton-Johnson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386100154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

