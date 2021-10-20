See All Family Doctors in Mocksville, NC
Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

April Shore, ANP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mocksville, NC. 

April Shore works at Novant Health Davie Medical Associates in Mocksville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Davie Medical Associates
    485 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7225
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About April Shore, ANP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851351779
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    April Shore, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    April Shore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    April Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    April Shore works at Novant Health Davie Medical Associates in Mocksville, NC. View the full address on April Shore’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed April Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Shore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

