Aramide Alayande, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Aramide Alayande, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Aramide Alayande works at FAMILY HEALTHWATCH in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Healthwatch
    4041 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 432-2472

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Shots
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Aramide Alayande, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295924421
