Aramide Alayande, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aramide Alayande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aramide Alayande, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Aramide Alayande, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Aramide Alayande works at
Locations
-
1
Family Healthwatch4041 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 432-2472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aramide Alayande?
OMG I have been praying for a great doctor that takes the time to access me and all of needs, she prayed with me and over me , she's a very happy person with a strong faith in the lord and my experience at the clinic was great all around , I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends, she doesn't rush at all and she touches basis on everything.
About Aramide Alayande, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1295924421
Frequently Asked Questions
Aramide Alayande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Aramide Alayande accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aramide Alayande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aramide Alayande works at
Aramide Alayande speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Aramide Alayande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aramide Alayande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aramide Alayande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aramide Alayande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.