Aramis Fernandez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Florida International Fiu and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Aramis Fernandez works at Los Angeles Medical Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.