Aramis Fernandez, ARNP
Overview
Aramis Fernandez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Florida International Fiu and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Gleisy Vazquez2700 Sw 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 229-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Aramis Fernández es muy buen doctor, muy afable y cumple a cabalidad con su profesión.
About Aramis Fernandez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972784973
Education & Certifications
- Regional Medical Center
- Florida International Fiu
- Florida International University College of Medicine
