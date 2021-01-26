See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Aramis Fernandez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Aramis Fernandez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Florida International Fiu and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Aramis Fernandez works at Los Angeles Medical Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gleisy Vazquez
    2700 Sw 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 229-1890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Medicare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    ASUNCION HEREDIA — Jan 26, 2021
    About Aramis Fernandez, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972784973
    Education & Certifications

    • Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Florida International Fiu
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aramis Fernandez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aramis Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aramis Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Aramis Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aramis Fernandez works at Los Angeles Medical Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Aramis Fernandez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Aramis Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aramis Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aramis Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aramis Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

