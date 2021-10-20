Aramy Rangel, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aramy Rangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aramy Rangel, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Aramy Rangel, APRN
Aramy Rangel, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Aramy Rangel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Aramy Rangel's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Medical Center, Hialeah3855 E 4th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aramy Rangel?
Excellent attention, human quality, and knowledge.
About Aramy Rangel, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1326442344
Frequently Asked Questions
Aramy Rangel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aramy Rangel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aramy Rangel works at
Aramy Rangel speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Aramy Rangel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aramy Rangel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aramy Rangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aramy Rangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.