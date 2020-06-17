See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tavares, FL
Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Milton Arana, PA

Milton Arana, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. 

Milton Arana works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP ADULT AND SENIOR HEALTH AT TAVARES in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Milton Arana's Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Adult and Senior Health at Tavares
    AdventHealth Medical Group Adult and Senior Health at Tavares
1749 David Walker Dr, Tavares, FL 32778
(305) 507-6749
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Have been with Milton for about 10 years and have been extremely pleased with his care. I’m 64 and he’s best provider I’ve ever had. Also staff is excellent. This combination is a rare thing.
    — Jun 17, 2020
    Photo: Milton Arana, PA
    About Milton Arana, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003859919
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Milton Arana, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milton Arana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Milton Arana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Milton Arana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Milton Arana works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP ADULT AND SENIOR HEALTH AT TAVARES in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Milton Arana’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Milton Arana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milton Arana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milton Arana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milton Arana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

