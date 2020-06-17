Milton Arana, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milton Arana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Milton Arana, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Milton Arana, PA
Milton Arana, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL.
Milton Arana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Milton Arana's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Adult and Senior Health at Tavares1749 David Walker Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (305) 507-6749
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Milton Arana?
Have been with Milton for about 10 years and have been extremely pleased with his care. I’m 64 and he’s best provider I’ve ever had. Also staff is excellent. This combination is a rare thing.
About Milton Arana, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003859919
Frequently Asked Questions
Milton Arana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Milton Arana accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Milton Arana using Healthline FindCare.
Milton Arana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Milton Arana works at
11 patients have reviewed Milton Arana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milton Arana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milton Arana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milton Arana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.