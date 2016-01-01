Arbelia Roman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Arbelia Roman, PA
Overview
Arbelia Roman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Arbelia Roman works at
Locations
Legacy Community Health-montrose1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 830-3014Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Arbelia Roman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124431184
Frequently Asked Questions
Arbelia Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arbelia Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arbelia Roman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arbelia Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arbelia Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arbelia Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.