Ardis McFarlane, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Ardis McFarlane works at Meritas Health Cardiology in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Cardiology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Ardis McFarlane, PA-C

    Cardiology
    English
    Female
    1740275189
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

