Argelia Diaz, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Argelia Diaz, NP
Argelia Diaz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bay Shore, NY.
Argelia Diaz works at
Argelia Diaz's Office Locations
Lighthouse Adult Health200 Howells Rd Ste 4, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 518-6040
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly intelligent & knowledgeable, very caring, excellent bedside manner.
About Argelia Diaz, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1619229820
Frequently Asked Questions
Argelia Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Argelia Diaz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Argelia Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Argelia Diaz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Argelia Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Argelia Diaz.
