Ariel Brantley-Dalglish, CNM

Midwifery
Overview of Ariel Brantley-Dalglish, CNM

Ariel Brantley-Dalglish, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Ariel Brantley-Dalglish works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ariel Brantley-Dalglish's Office Locations

    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    About Ariel Brantley-Dalglish, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003287749
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

