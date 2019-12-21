See All Physicians Assistants in Boca Raton, FL
Ariel Pascual, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ariel Pascual, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. 

Ariel Pascual works at Complete Local Specialty Care in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Local Specialty Care
    106 NE 2ND ST, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-8086
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2019
    Son especialmente amables y profesionales. Mi familia y yo nos sentimos seguros y confiados de los doctores y personal auxiliar. Particularmente agradecidos del Dr Ariel, la Dra Marta Kriss, Ada y todo el personal de la clínica
    Aramis y familia — Dec 21, 2019
    Ariel Pascual, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1598040602
    • 1598040602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

