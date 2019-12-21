Ariel Pascual, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ariel Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ariel Pascual, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Ariel Pascual, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL.
Ariel Pascual works at
Complete Local Specialty Care, 106 NE 2ND ST, Boca Raton, FL 33432, (561) 391-8086. Monday 7:30am - 6:00pm, Tuesday 7:30am - 6:00pm, Wednesday 7:30am - 6:00pm, Thursday 7:30am - 6:00pm, Friday 7:30am - 5:00pm, Saturday 8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Son especialmente amables y profesionales. Mi familia y yo nos sentimos seguros y confiados de los doctores y personal auxiliar. Particularmente agradecidos del Dr Ariel, la Dra Marta Kriss, Ada y todo el personal de la clínica
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1598040602
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Ariel Pascual has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ariel Pascual accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ariel Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ariel Pascual works at
Ariel Pascual speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Ariel Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ariel Pascual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ariel Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ariel Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.