Ariel Perez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ariel Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ariel Perez, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ariel Perez, ARNP
Ariel Perez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Ariel Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Ariel Perez's Office Locations
-
1
Domingo Gomez MD5378 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 820-4101
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ariel Perez?
About Ariel Perez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265837348
Frequently Asked Questions
Ariel Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ariel Perez works at
Ariel Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ariel Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ariel Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ariel Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.