Arielle Rought, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Arielle Rought, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Arielle Rought, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Debary, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Arielle Rought works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary in Debary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary
    2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 777-3059
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess
Acne
Acne Keloid
Abscess
Acne
Acne Keloid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Arielle Rought, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Female
    Gender
    • 1730518655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Dermatology &amp; Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arielle Rought, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arielle Rought is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Arielle Rought has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Arielle Rought has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arielle Rought works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary in Debary, FL. View the full address on Arielle Rought’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Arielle Rought. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arielle Rought.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arielle Rought, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arielle Rought appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

