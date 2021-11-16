See All Psychologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Arien Ward, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arien Ward, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Ward works at The Center for Mental Wellness in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center For Mental Wellness
    1111 Line Ave Fl Tower # 2, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arien Ward, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578702643
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ward works at The Center for Mental Wellness in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ward’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.