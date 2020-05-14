Arika Forrest, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arika Forrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Arika Forrest, APRN
Arika Forrest, APRN is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL.
Forrest and Associates140 Iowa Ave # 202, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 641-9142Monday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Arika from a family friend after the 1st NP I saw was terrible. Arika is WONDERFUL at what she does. She is understanding and truly helps you in any way possible. I was able to completely resolve my anxiety post heart attack and med complications and feel good again. Thank you so much. You were so nice and helpful. I would definitely recommend her to anyone. She is terrific!!!
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English
Arika Forrest accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arika Forrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Arika Forrest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arika Forrest.
