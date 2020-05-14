See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Belleville, IL
Arika Forrest, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Arika Forrest, APRN

Pediatric Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Arika Forrest, APRN is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. 

Arika Forrest works at Forrest and Associates Belleville, IL in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forrest and Associates
    140 Iowa Ave # 202, Belleville, IL 62220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 641-9142
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Related Disorders
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Related Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Arika Forrest?

    May 14, 2020
    I was referred to Arika from a family friend after the 1st NP I saw was terrible. Arika is WONDERFUL at what she does. She is understanding and truly helps you in any way possible. I was able to completely resolve my anxiety post heart attack and med complications and feel good again. Thank you so much. You were so nice and helpful. I would definitely recommend her to anyone. She is terrific!!!
    Diane Stegman — May 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Arika Forrest, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Arika Forrest, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Arika Forrest to family and friends

    Arika Forrest's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Arika Forrest

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Arika Forrest, APRN.

    About Arika Forrest, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629527650
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arika Forrest, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arika Forrest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Arika Forrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arika Forrest works at Forrest and Associates Belleville, IL in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Arika Forrest’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Arika Forrest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arika Forrest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arika Forrest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arika Forrest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Arika Forrest, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.