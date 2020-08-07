Arin Szuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Arin Szuch, FNP
Arin Szuch, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Arin Szuch works at
Balakrishna Sundar MD2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Arin saw our son for injuries sustained in a bike accident. Both his wrists were injured but the extent of it was unknown. She was kind, caring and thoughtful, avoiding an x-ray based on her (correct) diagnosis that the injuries appeared to be bad sprains rather than a break or torn muscle/cartiledge. Our son has fully recovered and she was very nice to him and did a great job. We are grateful!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801305057
Arin Szuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Arin Szuch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arin Szuch.
