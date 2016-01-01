Arjun Gokhale is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arjun Gokhale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Arjun Gokhale
Offers telehealth
Overview of Arjun Gokhale
Arjun Gokhale is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Arjun Gokhale works at
Arjun Gokhale's Office Locations
-
1
Mindful Health Solutions360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 213-2540Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Arjun Gokhale?
About Arjun Gokhale
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962002600
Frequently Asked Questions
Arjun Gokhale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Arjun Gokhale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arjun Gokhale works at
15 patients have reviewed Arjun Gokhale. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arjun Gokhale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arjun Gokhale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arjun Gokhale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.