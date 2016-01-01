See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Arjun Gokhale

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Arjun Gokhale

Arjun Gokhale is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Arjun Gokhale works at Mindful Health Solutions in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Arjun Gokhale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 213-2540
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Arjun Gokhale

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962002600
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

