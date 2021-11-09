Overview

Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College|New York Chiropractic College - Doctor of Chiropractic.



Dr. Lipnitsky works at Pain Physicians NY in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

