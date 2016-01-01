Arkeria Robertson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arkeria Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Arkeria Robertson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Arkeria Robertson, LPC is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX.
Arkeria Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Arkeria Robertson?
About Arkeria Robertson, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1659746840
Frequently Asked Questions
Arkeria Robertson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arkeria Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arkeria Robertson works at
Arkeria Robertson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arkeria Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arkeria Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arkeria Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.