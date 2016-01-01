See All Psychotherapists in El Paso, TX
Arkeria Robertson, LPC

Psychotherapy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Arkeria Robertson, LPC is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX. 

Arkeria Robertson works at Grow Therapy in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Arkeria Robertson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659746840
