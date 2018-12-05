Dr. Arlene Dunbar, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Dunbar, PHD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Dunbar, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Metuchen, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 16 Pearl St Ste 102, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (908) 216-2906
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunbar?
Dr. Dunbar strikes the perfect balance of listening and encouraging. I feel lucky to have found her and that she made room in her schedule to accommodate me. When we had insurance payment issues she didn't let that stand in the way of my treatment.
About Dr. Arlene Dunbar, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912280041
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunbar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunbar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.