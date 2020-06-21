See All Clinical Psychologists in Dana Point, CA
Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dana Point, CA. They graduated from Western Graduate School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Unger works at The Center for Empowerment in Dana Point, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Empowerment
    34052 La Plaza Ste 107, Dana Point, CA 92629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 244-5781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dee — Jun 21, 2020
    
    About Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508961863
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Forensic Psychological Consultants, Palo Alto, Ca
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western Graduate School Of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • EMERSON COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Unger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unger works at The Center for Empowerment in Dana Point, CA. View the full address on Dr. Unger’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

