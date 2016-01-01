Armel Dogruluk accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Armel Dogruluk, RN
Offers telehealth
Armel Dogruluk, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
1211 Wpr Medical Services1211 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 828-6610
- Aetna
- Humana
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992225114
