Arnella Edwards, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Arnella Edwards, PMHNP

Arnella Edwards, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Arnella Edwards works at Tidewater Psychotherapy Svs in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Arnella Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Psychotherapy Svs
    240 Business Park Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 497-3670
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Professional, ready to go above and beyond what is asked of her, efficient and clearly knows what is expected of her. Explains why she is giving me this medication and how and when it is expected to work. I have no issues with my prescriptions for the three plus years I have been going to see her both at her last practice and her new practice
    — Jun 04, 2020
    Photo: Arnella Edwards, PMHNP
    About Arnella Edwards, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457802795
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arnella Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Arnella Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arnella Edwards works at Tidewater Psychotherapy Svs in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Arnella Edwards’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Arnella Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arnella Edwards.

