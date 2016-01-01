Dr. Mishcon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Mishcon, OD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Mishcon, OD
Dr. Arnold Mishcon, OD is an Optometrist in North Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishcon's Office Locations
- 1 1175 NE 125th St Ste 217, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 868-7804
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishcon?
About Dr. Arnold Mishcon, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053342451
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishcon accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishcon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishcon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.