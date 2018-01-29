See All Counselors in Boynton Beach, FL
Arnold Ross, LMHC

Counseling
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Arnold Ross, LMHC is a Counselor in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Arnold Ross works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Health Systems, PA
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 852-6672
  2. 2
    Compass Health Systems PA
    1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-9490
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Arnold Ross, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619965787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

