See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Arqutia Hill, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Arqutia Hill, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Arqutia Hill, NP

Arqutia Hill, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Arqutia Hill works at Oak Street Health Whitehaven in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Arqutia Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Whitehaven
    5339 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 341-7991

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Arqutia Hill?

Dec 06, 2022
She’s a sweetheart she comes in with a pleasant attitude every time go through your assessment and explain things where you can innerstand . She listens to the needs of her patients and I like that . She doesn’t bombrush her patients and that’s a big plus to me.
Carolyn Beecher — Dec 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Arqutia Hill, NP
How would you rate your experience with Arqutia Hill, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Arqutia Hill to family and friends

Arqutia Hill's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Arqutia Hill

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Arqutia Hill, NP.

About Arqutia Hill, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1386294759
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Arqutia Hill, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Arqutia Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Arqutia Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Arqutia Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Arqutia Hill works at Oak Street Health Whitehaven in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Arqutia Hill’s profile.

Arqutia Hill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Arqutia Hill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arqutia Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arqutia Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.