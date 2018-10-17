See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Modesto, CA
Arthur Baker, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Arthur Baker, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Arthur Baker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA. 

Arthur Baker works at Credence Family Counseling in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Credence Family Counseling
    1600 Sunrise Ave Ste 12, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 492-9458
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Arthur Baker?

    Oct 17, 2018
    Art is professional and disarming, but insightful and cuts to the issue!
    — Oct 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Arthur Baker, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Arthur Baker, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Arthur Baker to family and friends

    Arthur Baker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Arthur Baker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Arthur Baker, LMFT.

    About Arthur Baker, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982613501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arthur Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arthur Baker works at Credence Family Counseling in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Arthur Baker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Arthur Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arthur Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arthur Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Arthur Baker, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.