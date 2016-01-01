Dr. Arthur Cardona, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Cardona, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Cardona, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wichita Falls, TX.
Rose Street1800 Rose St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-4488
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1588025340
Dr. Cardona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardona speaks Spanish.
