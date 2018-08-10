See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Arthur Epstein, OD

Optometry
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arthur Epstein, OD

Dr. Arthur Epstein, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.

Dr. Epstein works at Phoenix Eye Care in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Eye Care
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 1800, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 549-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2018
    Amazing doctor and staff
    John C. — Aug 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Epstein, OD
    About Dr. Arthur Epstein, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1427038249
    • 1427038249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    CCNY
    • CCNY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Epstein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Phoenix Eye Care in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

