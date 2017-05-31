Arthur Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Arthur Flores, PA-C
Overview
Arthur Flores, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Arthur Flores works at
Locations
Cmnty. Hlth. Assoc. Spokane Perry St. Clnc.817 S Perry St Unit B, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 444-8200
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy! Awesome Doctor! Need more like him around!
About Arthur Flores, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750310744
Arthur Flores accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Arthur Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Arthur Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arthur Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arthur Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.