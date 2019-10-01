See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Arthur Haughey, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview

Arthur Haughey, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Arthur Haughey works at SINY Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SINY Dermatology
    7901 4th Ave Ste A20, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 778-3090
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2019
    He is very good and he really care about the health of his patient
    Ana — Oct 01, 2019
    About Arthur Haughey, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174863443
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Arthur Haughey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Arthur Haughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Arthur Haughey works at SINY Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Arthur Haughey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Arthur Haughey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Arthur Haughey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arthur Haughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arthur Haughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

