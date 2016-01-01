Dr. Arthur Laplace, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laplace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Laplace, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Laplace, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University.
Dr. Laplace works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2598 E Sunrise Blvd Ste 2104, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (786) 244-2403
-
2
The Genen Group - Weho8235 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 212, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (310) 892-4284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laplace?
About Dr. Arthur Laplace, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467568204
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Ohio U Col Of Med (Neoucom)
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laplace has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laplace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laplace works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Laplace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laplace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laplace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laplace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.