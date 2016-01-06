Arthur Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Arthur Rossi, CHIRMD
Overview
Arthur Rossi, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Pain & Injury Chiropractic Center4815 W Russell Rd Ste 6F, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 982-1112
Ratings & Reviews
I only saw Dr Rossi for a federal medical card. Not only was he fair but was very understanding. Dr Rossi went the extra mile and explianed his methods and why he had a certain sequence to the exam. Not only will i recommend Dr Rossi I already have to other friends who frequently visit Las Vegas Thank you Dr Rossi!
About Arthur Rossi, CHIRMD
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Arthur Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Arthur Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.