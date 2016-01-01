Overview

Dr. Arthur Schmit, DC is a Chiropractor in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor of Chiropractic Palmer College of Chiropractic Bachelors of Science Michigan State University .



Dr. Schmit works at Schmit Chiropractic in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.