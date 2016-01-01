Dr. Arthur Schmit, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Schmit, DC
Overview
Dr. Arthur Schmit, DC is a Chiropractor in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor of Chiropractic Palmer College of Chiropractic Bachelors of Science Michigan State University .
Dr. Schmit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Schmit Chiropractic4141 Kelnor Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 782-1166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmit?
About Dr. Arthur Schmit, DC
- Chiropractic
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1356463616
Education & Certifications
- 1976
- Doctor of Chiropractic Palmer College of Chiropractic Bachelors of Science Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmit accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmit works at
Dr. Schmit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.