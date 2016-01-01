See All Physicians Assistants in El Centro, CA
Arturo Garcia, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Arturo Garcia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Centro, CA. 

Arturo Garcia works at Sampat Unnati MD in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sampat Unnati MD
    1665 S Imperial Ave Ste A, El Centro, CA 92243 (760) 618-5088
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316323736
