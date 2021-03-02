Ashlee Ong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashlee Ong, PA
Overview
Ashlee Ong, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Locations
Reese Medical Associates10620 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 374-3150
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashlee is fantastic. She has been my PCP since August 2020. Very caring and easy to discuss difficult topics with.
About Ashlee Ong, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942768361
Ashlee Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashlee Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashlee Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.