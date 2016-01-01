See All Physicians Assistants in Knoxville, TN
Ashlee Simpson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashlee Simpson, PA-C

Ashlee Simpson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Ashlee Simpson works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashlee Simpson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center

Ankle Fracture Repair
Ankle Instability
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Ashlee Simpson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184120693
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashlee Simpson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashlee Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashlee Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashlee Simpson works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Ashlee Simpson’s profile.

    Ashlee Simpson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashlee Simpson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashlee Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashlee Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

