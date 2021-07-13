See All Nurse Practitioners in Reading, PA
Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C

Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Reading, PA. 

Ashleigh Gehret works at Green Hills Family Med Assocs in Reading, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ashleigh Gehret's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Green Hills Family Medicine Assoc.
    1903 MORGANTOWN RD, Reading, PA 19607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 777-4040
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashleigh Gehret?

    Jul 13, 2021
    She is the best! I am glad she is the person who I was first scheduled to see. She explained everything to me and gives me the options rather than telling me what I am going to do. She is a wonderful Nurse Practitioner, I would not care to see anyone else but her.
    Fran — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashleigh Gehret to family and friends

    Ashleigh Gehret's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashleigh Gehret

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C.

    About Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265993307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashleigh Gehret has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashleigh Gehret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashleigh Gehret works at Green Hills Family Med Assocs in Reading, PA. View the full address on Ashleigh Gehret’s profile.

    Ashleigh Gehret has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashleigh Gehret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashleigh Gehret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashleigh Gehret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ashleigh Gehret, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.