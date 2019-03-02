Ashley Ades, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Ades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Ades, PA
Overview
Ashley Ades, PA is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA.
Ashley Ades works at
Locations
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
Skin Cancer Specialists, Austell1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-1013
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 502-0202
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Cartersville970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 220, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 606-8026
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Wellstar Cartersville Surgical10 Cloverleaf Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 606-8026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was great and thorough with the check-up and in answering questions. She's my "go to" for dermatology now!
About Ashley Ades, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Ades has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Ades accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Ades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1348 patients have reviewed Ashley Ades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Ades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Ades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Ades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.