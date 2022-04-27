Ashley Boettcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Boettcher
Overview of Ashley Boettcher
Ashley Boettcher is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Ashley Boettcher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Ashley Boettcher's Office Locations
-
1
Neighborhood Health Clinics Main1717 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 458-2641
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Boettcher?
Ashley Boettcher is the best provider I’ve ever had! She super thorough with her work and makes me feel like I am taken care of! She’s super sweet and respectful and knows her stuff! You will never find another prover as good as her! I definitely recommend!!!
About Ashley Boettcher
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437527892
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Boettcher accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Boettcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Boettcher works at
5 patients have reviewed Ashley Boettcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Boettcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Boettcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Boettcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.