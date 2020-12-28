Ashley Brannan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Brannan, CNP
Overview of Ashley Brannan, CNP
Ashley Brannan, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Ashley Brannan's Office Locations
Buckeye Health And Research65 Highview Blvd, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 850-7450
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She outwardly is beautiful but also a very caring understanding companionate Doctor! She takes the time to listen and if she isn't sure of something she is honest and talks me through how WE find the answer and/or treatment for whatever it is. I 100% trust her judgement. Let me be clear I love Dr. Florea to but its just something a little more comfortable with a woman's touch & understanding.
About Ashley Brannan, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407354012
