See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Ashley M Campbell, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashley M Campbell, ANP

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley M Campbell, ANP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Ashley M Campbell works at Oak Street Health Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Winston-Salem
    2668 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 537-8200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashley M Campbell?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashley M Campbell, ANP
    How would you rate your experience with Ashley M Campbell, ANP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashley M Campbell to family and friends

    Ashley M Campbell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashley M Campbell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley M Campbell, ANP.

    About Ashley M Campbell, ANP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679820419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley M Campbell, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley M Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley M Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley M Campbell works at Oak Street Health Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Ashley M Campbell’s profile.

    Ashley M Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley M Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley M Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley M Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.