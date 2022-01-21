Ashley Childers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Childers, PA-C
Ashley Childers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA.
Ashley Childers works at
1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She is the most knowledgeable and caring physician I have had the pleasure to work with in 20 years. She listens to the patient and provides insight for preventative future care. All of my overdue procedures due to pandemic are almost caught up in a very short time. She also provides care for my husband with superior results as well. Thank you Ashley Childers!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629378823
Ashley Childers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Ashley Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Ashley Childers works at
3 patients have reviewed Ashley Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Childers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.