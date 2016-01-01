Ashley Cox-Rion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Cox-Rion
Overview of Ashley Cox-Rion
Ashley Cox-Rion is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaumont, TX.
Ashley Cox-Rion works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Ashley Cox-Rion's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Texas Pulmonary Associates Llp3030 North St Ste 510, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 896-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Cox-Rion?
About Ashley Cox-Rion
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871747881
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Cox-Rion accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Cox-Rion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Cox-Rion works at
3 patients have reviewed Ashley Cox-Rion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Cox-Rion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Cox-Rion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Cox-Rion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.