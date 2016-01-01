See All Oncologists in Sewell, NJ
Ashley Ferris, APN

Oncology
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Ashley Ferris, APN

Ashley Ferris, APN is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Ashley Ferris works at Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Ferris' Office Locations

    Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Ashley Ferris, APN

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164879987
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Ferris, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Ferris works at Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Ashley Ferris’s profile.

    118 patients have reviewed Ashley Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Ferris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.