Ashley Goodman, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashley Goodman, CNM

Ashley Goodman, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Ashley Goodman works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Goodman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2019
    Sep 19, 2019
She is the most amazing midwife you will ever meet! She is passionate, knowledgeable, kind, funny, welcoming and all around someone you want on your team! We have been blessed to get her through two pregnancies and we highly recommend her!
    About Ashley Goodman, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528462652
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Goodman, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Goodman works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Ashley Goodman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ashley Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

