Ashley Horne, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashley Horne, FNP-C

Ashley Horne, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Ashley Horne works at Intracoastal Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Horne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intracoastal Internal Medicine
    2580 PICKARD RD, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-0701

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Ashley Horne, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467917880
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Horne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Horne works at Intracoastal Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Ashley Horne’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ashley Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Horne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

