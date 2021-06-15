See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Ashley Jensen, ARNP

Internal Medicine
4.7 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley Jensen, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Ashley Jensen works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Depressive Disorders
Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Ashley Jensen, ARNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1144553819
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Jensen works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Ashley Jensen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Ashley Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

